Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Scores goal on seven shots

Dzingel potted a late tying goal while recording seven shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Los Angeles.

Dzingel was generating chances throughout this one, and he finally got rewarded with 10 seconds left in regulation and his team trailing 3-2. The career 13.5 percent shooter has ridden a 19.6 percent rate to nine goals in 27 games, but he's been of little to no help in other categories with just three assists and a minus-6 rating.