Dzingel scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Flames.

Dzingel tallied in the third period, opening his second stint with the Senators with a goal. He has three scores and two helpers in 12 outings between the Senators and the Hurricanes. Dzingel played 15:14 in Thursday's contest, which would slot him into a middle-six role if that usage remains consistent. The Illinois native should also factor in on the power play.