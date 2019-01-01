Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Scores twice in loss
Dzingel potted a pair of goals in Monday's 6-3 loss to Columbus.
Dzingel registered his first multi-goal performance since Oct. 8, giving him 15 on the year. The Illinois native is on pace for a career-high 56 points through the first half of the season.
