Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Secures last-minute deal

Dzingel (wrist) and the Senators avoided arbitration Friday by agreeing to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $1.8 million, Elliotte Friedman of Hockey Night in Canada reports.

Dzingel had a breakout season in 2016-17, garnering 14 goals, 18 helpers and 123 shots on goal -- all career highs. The 25-year-old saw 1:20 of ice time per game on the power play, but he was only able to notch three points in those situations. If the natural center can get more comfortable playing on the wing -- and improve his man-advantage productivity -- he could exceed the 40-point mark this upcoming year. Although a wrist injury may have impacted his performance during this spring's playoffs, Dzingel should be ready to go for training camp.