Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Sitting Tuesday

Dzingel won't be in action against Florida on Tuesday due to a bad bruise, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Considering some reports indicated Dzingel suffered a concussion, fantasy owners and fans alike will be happy to hear he is dealing with just a bruise. The Senators will need to promote a player from the minors ahead of Tuesday's clash, with Jim O'Brien likely atop the list.

