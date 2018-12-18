Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Sparks Sens to OT win
Dzingel scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Predators.
After getting an injury scare during the morning skate, the winger was cleared to play and played a key role in the victory, setting up Thomas Chabot for the game-winner just 21 seconds into extra time. Dzingel has been on a productive run, scoring three goals and eight points in his last 10 games, and his ice time continues to trend up -- after seeing more than 20 minutes only once in his first 27 contests, he's topped that mark three times in his last six.
More News
