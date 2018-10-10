Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Still dealing with injury

Coach Guy Boucher is "very hopeful" that Dzingel (undisclosed) will be available for Wednesday's clash with Philadelphia, Don Brennan of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Dzingel was a game-time decision against the Bruins on Monday -- a game in which he not only played, but racked up a pair of goals. The center was missing from the game-day skate, which certainly raises the possibility of him being sidelined Wednesday. If the Illinois native is unable to play, Paul Carey figures to slot into the lineup.