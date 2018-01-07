Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Streak at three games and four goals

Dzingel scored twice Saturday in a 6-3 victory over Tampa Bay.

His goal-scoring streak stands at three games and four goals. Dzingel had gone 10 games without a goal prior to this mini streak. But his 13 goals are just one from his career mark set last season. Dzingel is one of those guys you need to ride hard when he's rolling and kick him to the curb when he has gone cold. Right now, he has some value in deep formats.