Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Suiting up Monday
Dzingel (undisclosed) will play in Monday's game against Nashville.
Dzingel suffered a minor injury in practice Monday but luckily it was nothing too serious. The 26-year-old has 12 goals and 23 points this season and is on pace to set new career highs for both of those categories.
