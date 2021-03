Dzingel scored a goal on five shots and added two hits in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Dzingel has fit in nicely to a fourth-line role with the Senators. He has three goals in six outings since he was traded from the Hurricanes. The winger is up to five tallies, seven points, 22 shots on net and 19 hits through 17 contests overall in 2020-21.