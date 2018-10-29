Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Tallies two points

Dzingel scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights on Sunday.

This gives Dzingel three points over his last two games. The 26-year-old was a solid contributor under the radar last year, as he notched 23 goals for the Senators. There is not a lot of talent on this team, but that should lead to Dzingel getting the opportunity to put up numbers, which he's managed to do so far this season.

