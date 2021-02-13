The Hurricanes traded Dzingel to the Senators on Saturday for Alex Galchenyuk and Cedric Paquette, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.

Dzingel will be an unrestricted free agent after this season; he carries a cap hit of $3.375 million per year. This move will help clear up some cap space for the Hurricanes, and Dzingel will reunite with the team that drafted him in 2011. The 28-year-old accrued posted four points through the first 11 games. He'll need to quarantine once he arrives in Canada, so he's not expected to skate with the Senators for at least a week.