Dzingel scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

It's Dzingel's first multi-point effort since Feb. 7 when he was still with the Hurricanes. Since the trade, the 29-year-old has looked more like the player who racked up 45 goals in 136 games at the end of his first stint in Ottawa back in 2017-19, producing six goals and eight points through 14 contests with the Sens this season.