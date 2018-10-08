Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Will play Monday
Dzingel (undisclosed) will suit up versus the Bruins on Monday, Mark Divver of The Providence Journal reports.
Dzingel -- who was a game-time decision heading into Monday's mid-day matchup -- will take his place on the top line alongside Matt Duchene and NHL debutant Brady Tkachuk. The 26-year-old Dzingel is still looking for his first goal of the season, but has garnered a pair of assists in the opening two contests.
