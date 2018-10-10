Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Will play Wednesday
Dzingel (undisclosed) will take part in Wednesday's game against the Flyers, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.
Dzingel has gotten off to a flaming hot start through three contests, racking up two goals and two assists on 10 shots. He will take on the Flyers and backup netminder Calvin Pickard, slotting in alongside Zack Smith and Mark Stone in a top-six role.
