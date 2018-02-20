Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Will return Wednesday
Dzingel (personal) will return to the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blackhawks, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Dzingel has missed Ottawa's last two games due to a personal matter, but he'll return to his usual role up front against Chicago. The Senators will be happy to have the 25-year-old American back in their lineup, as he's played well of late, picking up one goal and six points in his last seven contests.
More News
-
Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Missing Monday's game•
-
Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Won't play Saturday•
-
Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Misses practice Friday•
-
Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Chips in two helpers in win•
-
Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Collects two points•
-
Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Streak at three games and four goals•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...