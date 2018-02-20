Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Will return Wednesday

Dzingel (personal) will return to the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blackhawks, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Dzingel has missed Ottawa's last two games due to a personal matter, but he'll return to his usual role up front against Chicago. The Senators will be happy to have the 25-year-old American back in their lineup, as he's played well of late, picking up one goal and six points in his last seven contests.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories