Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Will return Wednesday

Dzingel (personal) will return to the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blackhawks, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Dzingel has missed Ottawa's last two games due to a personal matter, but he'll return to his usual role up front against Chicago. The Senators will be happy to have the 25-year-old American back in their lineup, as he's played well of late, picking up one goal and six points in his last seven contests.