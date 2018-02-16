Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Won't play Saturday
Dzingel (personal) will not play in Saturday's matchup against the Rangers, Ken Warren of the Ottawa Citizen reports.
Dzingel skipped Friday's practice because of the family issue and won't be available for the Senators on Saturday. Either Max McCormick or Gabriel Dumont should join the lineup in his place, with Dzingel will also needing a replacement on the man advantage. The 25-year-old winger's next opportunity to retake the ice arrives Monday when the team travels to Nashville.
