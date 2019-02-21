Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Won't risk injury

Dzingel (coach's decision) won't play Thursday against the Devils, Gord Wilson of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Matt Duchene, Mark Stone and Ryan Dzingel will all take Thursday's contest in from the press box, as they're all expected to be moved prior to Monday's trade deadline, so there's no reason for the Senators to risk their health in a meaningless contest. If Dzingel is still with Ottawa, he'll almost certainly sit out Friday's clash with Columbus and Sunday's matchup with Calgary as well, but we'll circle back if anything changes on that front.