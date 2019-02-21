Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Won't risk injury
Dzingel (coach's decision) won't play Thursday against the Devils, Gord Wilson of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Matt Duchene, Mark Stone and Ryan Dzingel will all take Thursday's contest in from the press box, as they're all expected to be moved prior to Monday's trade deadline, so there's no reason for the Senators to risk their health in a meaningless contest. If Dzingel is still with Ottawa, he'll almost certainly sit out Friday's clash with Columbus and Sunday's matchup with Calgary as well, but we'll circle back if anything changes on that front.
More News
-
Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Has 12 points in last 14 games•
-
Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Pots 20th in losing effort•
-
Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Finds net in second straight game•
-
Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Nets only goal in defeat•
-
Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Scores twice in loss•
-
Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Sparks Sens to OT win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...