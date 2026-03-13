site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Senators' Samuel Bolduc: Involved in minor-league swap
Bolduc was acquired by Ottawa from Los Angeles in exchange for Jan Jenik.
Bolduc has five goals and 21 points in 56 outings with AHL Ontario in 2025-26. He's expected to report to AHL Belleville as a result of this trade.
