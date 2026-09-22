Ersson stopped 32 of 35 shots on net in Monday's 3-2 overtime preseason loss to the Canadiens.

Ersson's first official game with Ottawa ended up being a mixed bag, where he allowed just one goal across the first 51 minutes before surrendering two tallies to Cole Caufield down the stretch. While the late collapse was slightly discouraging, the blame isn't all on Ersson, who looked a step above his output from 2025-26. In 33 regular-season games a year ago, the 26-year-old backstop struggled with a 3.12 GAA and an .870 save percentage. With a performance that contained highs and lows, we'll likely see Ersson suit up one more time this preseason before an official decision is made regarding Ottawa's backup netminder.