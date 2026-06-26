Senators' Samuel Ersson: Dealt to Ottawa

Ersson was traded to the Senators from the Maple Leafs on Friday in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

Ersson was traded to Toronto from Philadelphia in mid-June, and he'll be on the move once again just over a week later. He made 33 regular-season appearances for the Flyers during the 2025-26 campaign, going 14-11-5 with a 3.12 GAA and .870 save percentage. Leevi Merilainen is slated to be a restricted free agent during the offseason, while James Reimer will be an unrestricted free agent, so Ersson could have the opportunity to carve out a backup role behind Linus Ullmark during the 2026-27 season.