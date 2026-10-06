Ersson is starting Tuesday's road game against the Red Wings, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Ersson replaced Linus Ullmark (undisclosed) in the third period of Monday's 4-1 victory over the Bruins and allowed a goal on nine shots. Ullmark won't dress for the second half of the back-to-back set, so Ersson will make his first start of the season Tuesday, while Jonas Johansson will operate as the backup. Ersson made 33 regular-season appearances for Philadelphia last year, going 14-11-5 with a 3.12 GAA and .870 save percentage.