Ersson stopped 22 of 23 shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Ersson secured his first victory of the season after entering the contest with a 0-3-1 record in seven appearances. The netminder surrendered a first-period goal to Michael Misa but kept San Jose scoreless the rest of the way, finishing with an impressive .957 save percentage. With Linus Ullmark (lower body) sidelined for another week at least, Ersson should continue to receive additional starts, although his long-term fantasy appeal will depend on maintaining this level of efficiency.