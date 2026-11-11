Ersson stopped 14 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Capitals.

The Senators' defense did its best to keep much rubber from getting through to Ersson, and he faced only six total shots over the final two periods and OT. There wasn't much the goalie could do on the two pucks that got past him, though -- Pierre-Luc Dubois' game-tying goal in the third was set up by a slick cross-ice pass from Cole Hutson, and Ersson didn't even see Hutson's overtime winner due to heavy traffic in front of him. Ersson has gone five straight games without taking a regulation loss, going 3-0-2 with a 1.98 GAA and .925 save percentage, but he'll return to his backup role once Linus Ullmark (lower body) is cleared to return, which could happen as soon as Thursday against Colorado.