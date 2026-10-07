Ersson turned aside 31 of 35 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Red Wings, with Detroit's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

Making his first start of the season, Ersson's misplay on a bouncing puck early in the first period led directly to an Alex DeBrincat tally and sparked a four-goal surge for the home side that put the game out of reach. With Linus Ullmark (undisclosed) banged up, Ersson could be in line for more work than expected in the short term, but he'll need better performances than this to hang onto his spot as Ottawa's No. 2 netminder. Ullmark's availability will determine which of them is between the pipes Thursday in a home clash with the Flyers.