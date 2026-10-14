Ersson stopped 19 of 26 shots on net in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Blues.

Ersson's first home start with the Senators was spoiled by St. Louis on Tuesday. The 26-year-old netminder was solid in the first period, where he allowed just one goal, before he faltered down the stretch. Across three appearances in the 2026-27 campaign, he now has an 0-2-0 record, a 5.26 GAA and an .829 save percentage. With Linus Ullmark off to a sensational start between the pipes, Ersson might be given limited opportunities moving forward. While the new season is still young, he's best left on waivers in fantasy until he can turn things around.