Senators' Scott Sabourin: Back at practice
Sabourin (head) returned to practice Saturday, Hailey Salvian of The Athletic reports.
Sabourin remains without a timeline for his return to game action, but he's clearly trending in the right direction. The 27-year-old rookie will need to be activated off injured reserve before rejoining the lineup, so expect another update on his status once that occurs.
