Senators' Scott Sabourin: Cleared from hospital
Coach Pierre Dorion said Sunday that Sabourin (undisclosed) is expected to be released from the hospital Sunday and also suffered a fractured nose.
Sabourin got so great news Sunday after he was stretchered off the ice in Saturday's game after colliding with Bruins forward David Backes. It was certainly a scary scene for Sabourin, but the fact that he's able to be discharged from the hospital so quick is a positive sign. With a fractured nose on top of his already existing injury, consider the winger a long shot to suit up in Monday's game against New York at the very least.
More News
-
Senators' Scott Sabourin: Leaves game on stretcher•
-
Senators' Scott Sabourin: Told to settle in•
-
Senators' Scott Sabourin: Expected to play•
-
Senators' Scott Sabourin: Questionable against New York•
-
Senators' Scott Sabourin: Collects first NHL goal•
-
Senators' Scott Sabourin: Pens one-year deal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.