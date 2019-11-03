Coach Pierre Dorion said Sunday that Sabourin (undisclosed) is expected to be released from the hospital Sunday and also suffered a fractured nose.

Sabourin got so great news Sunday after he was stretchered off the ice in Saturday's game after colliding with Bruins forward David Backes. It was certainly a scary scene for Sabourin, but the fact that he's able to be discharged from the hospital so quick is a positive sign. With a fractured nose on top of his already existing injury, consider the winger a long shot to suit up in Monday's game against New York at the very least.