Senators' Scott Sabourin: Collects first NHL goal
Sabourin scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to Toronto.
It was the first career NHL goal for Sabourin, who cracked the Senators roster out of training camp on a professional trout. The 27-year-old winger spent his first seven professional seasons in the AHL, amassing 646 career PIM in 308 games and scoring more than eight goals in a season only once.
