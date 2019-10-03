Play

Sabourin scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to Toronto.

It was the first career NHL goal for Sabourin, who cracked the Senators roster out of training camp on a professional trout. The 27-year-old winger spent his first seven professional seasons in the AHL, amassing 646 career PIM in 308 games and scoring more than eight goals in a season only once.

More News
Our Latest Stories