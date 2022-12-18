site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: senators-scott-sabourin-dropped-to-ahl | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Senators' Scott Sabourin: Dropped to AHL
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Sabourin was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Sunday.
Sabourin was a healthy scratch against Minnesota after being promoted Sunday. The 30-year-old winger should continue spending most of his time in the minors.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read