Sabourin (undisclosed) occupied his usual spot on the Senators' fourth line during morning skate, indicating he'll be in the lineup for Saturday's home game against the Rangers, Hailey Salvian of The Athletic reports.

Sabourin was dealing with general soreness following Wednesday's season-opening loss to Toronto, but he'll gut it out against the Rangers. The 27-year-old will skate with Tyler Ennis and Chris Tierney on Ottawa's fourth line Saturday.