Sabourin recorded an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.

Sabourin was playing in his second game since returning from a concussion and an illness, which collectively cost him 26 games. The 27-year-old has produced three points, 10 shots on goal, 30 hits and 17 PIM in 13 appearances this season. He's a non-factor in the vast majority of fantasy formats.