Sabourin (head) was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 2, per the NHL's official media site.

Sabourin's scary injury from this past Saturday will keep him out at least another two games, and he'll be eligible to return this Saturday against the Hurricanes. That may be an aggressive timeline considering the nature of his issue, and Bobby figures to continue slotting in while Sabourin sits out.

