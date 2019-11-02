Sabourin (undisclosed) left Saturday's game versus Boston on a stretcher after colliding with Bruins forward David Backes, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Sabourin appeared to lose consciousness after colliding with Backes on a hit along the boards in the neutral zone. He was taken off on a stretcher, but the winger was able to give the crowd a thumbs up on his way off, a good sign in an otherwise scary scene. It's too early to say how much time Sabourin will miss, but he should be considered doubtful for Monday's game in New York.

