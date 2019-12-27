Senators' Scott Sabourin: Lifted off IR
Sabourin (illness) is no longer listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Sabourin has been sidelined since early November due to an illness, so it'll likely take him some time to knock the rust off. The 27-year-old is expected to return to a bottom-six role Sunday against New Jersey.
More News
-
Senators' Scott Sabourin: Unable to return yet•
-
Senators' Scott Sabourin: Returning to lineup Monday•
-
Senators' Scott Sabourin: Nearing return to action•
-
Senators' Scott Sabourin: Skating in non-contact sweater•
-
Senators' Scott Sabourin: Back at practice•
-
Senators' Scott Sabourin: Takes step in recovery•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.