Sabourin (concussion) could be back in the lineup before the Christmas break, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.

While Sabourin won't be in the lineup versus the Predators on Thursday, he is certainly making strides and could be an option before long. Once cleared to play and activated off injured reserve, the Ontario native will likely slot into a bottom-six role but could push for more minutes as the season progresses.

