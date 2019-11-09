Senators' Scott Sabourin: No clear return date
Sabourin (head) is out indefinitely, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.
Sabourin is on injured reserve due to the scary injury he incurred Nov. 2 against the Bruins. It's unsettled if there's a return in sight. Jonathan Davidsson is filling in on the right side in Sabourin's place.
