Sabourin was designated for waivers by the Senators on Monday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Sabourin will make way for Austin Watson (ankle) to be activated off injured reserve ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Minnesota. Assuming he cleared, Sabourin will be reassigned to the minors, though he'll serve as an emergency depth option against the Blackhawks on Monday. In his lone appearances this year, Sabourin logged a meager 6:09 of ice time in which he recorded three shots, one hit and a minus-1 rating.