Senators' Scott Sabourin: Pens one-year deal
Sabourin inked a one-year, two-way contract with Ottawa on Friday.
Sabourin spent the 2018-19 campaign with AHL Stockton, in which he tallied eight points in 43 contests. The winger is far from a lock for the Opening Night lineup, but certainly will make things difficult for the Senators coaching staff. Even if he does secure a spot on the 23-man roster, he may still need to spend some time in the minors this season.
