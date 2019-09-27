Sabourin inked a one-year, two-way contract with Ottawa on Friday.

Sabourin spent the 2018-19 campaign with AHL Stockton, in which he tallied eight points in 43 contests. The winger is far from a lock for the Opening Night lineup, but certainly will make things difficult for the Senators coaching staff. Even if he does secure a spot on the 23-man roster, he may still need to spend some time in the minors this season.