Sabourin (undisclosed) is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Rangers, Ian Mendes of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Sabourin is dealing with some soreness following Wednesday's 5-3 loss to Toronto, so his status for Saturday's contest likely won't be determined until after morning skate. The 27-year-old forward scored a goal while logging 8:27 of ice time in his NHL debut against the Maple Leafs.