Senators' Scott Sabourin: Questionable against New York
Sabourin (undisclosed) is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Rangers, Ian Mendes of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Sabourin is dealing with some soreness following Wednesday's 5-3 loss to Toronto, so his status for Saturday's contest likely won't be determined until after morning skate. The 27-year-old forward scored a goal while logging 8:27 of ice time in his NHL debut against the Maple Leafs.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.