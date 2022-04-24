site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Senators' Scott Sabourin: Reassigned to Belleville
RotoWire Staff
Apr 24, 2022
Sabourin was sent to AHL Belleville on Sunday.
Sabourin dished out two helpers after being recalled Saturday, but that wasn't enough to keep his spot on the
Senators' roster. The 29-year-old winger will try to earn another call-up over the final week of the season.
