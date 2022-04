Sabourin was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Friday.

Sabourin won't be on the roster for the Senators' season finale which means he'll finish the year having logged just seven NHL games in which he generated two assists, four shots and 14 hits while averaging 7:36 of ice time. The 29-year-old winger will become a free agent this offseason and will likely find himself once again signing a two-way deal wherever he lands in order to move frequently between levels.