Sabourin (concussion) will play in Monday's game against the Sabres, Hailey Salvian of The Athletic reports.

Sabourin will be activated from injured reserve and take the ice in a game for the first time since a scary incident when he collided with Boston's David Backes on Nov. 2. The 27-year-old was fitting in well at the top level preceding the injury, recording two points and 26 hits over his first 11 games.