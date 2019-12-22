Senators' Scott Sabourin: Returning to lineup Monday
Sabourin (concussion) will play in Monday's game against the Sabres, Hailey Salvian of The Athletic reports.
Sabourin will be activated from injured reserve and take the ice in a game for the first time since a scary incident when he collided with Boston's David Backes on Nov. 2. The 27-year-old was fitting in well at the top level preceding the injury, recording two points and 26 hits over his first 11 games.
