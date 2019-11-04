Sabourin (head) will travel back to Ottawa for further evaluation, ruling him out of the team's next two games.

Sabourin suffered a scary injury in Saturday's matchup with the Bruins, but appears to be on the mend. When the winger might be ready to play remains to be seen, but in the meantime, Bobby Ryan figures to slot back into the lineup for the rest of Ottawa's road trip.

More News
Our Latest Stories