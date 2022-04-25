Sabourin is expected to be recalled from AHL Belleville on Monday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Sabourin will likely step into the lineup against the Devils on Tuesday after both Connor Brown (undisclosed) and Colin White (COVID-19 protocols) were ruled out for the remainder of the season. In his five previous contests for the Senators, the 29-year-old winger registered two assists, three shots and 11 hits while averaging just 6:36 of ice time.