Senators' Scott Sabourin: Skates highest shift total of 2020
Sabourin's 13 shifts against Dallas on Sunday were the most for the wing since 15 on Dec. 30 against Pittsburgh -- the last time he registered a point.
This really wasn't great for Sabourin in fantasy terms, as it only meant that he was on the ice for a Stars goal and posted a minus-one for the game. With so few contributions on the stat sheet and no sign of things changing, there's no reason Sabourin should be in your lineup.
