Sabourin (concussion) took the ice Monday in a non-contact jersey, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

While Sabourin is still awaiting medical clearance, he can at least start getting his legs back under him after an extended break. Once given the green light to play, the winger figures to slot into the lineup, likely for Jonathan Davidsson, in a bottom-six role.

