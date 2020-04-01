Play

Sabourin had just six points on the season as the hiatus occurred, going scoreless in his final five games.

Sabourin never really got started during his first year in the NHL, seeing his ice time usually stay under 10 minutes per game. Given that he'll be 28 in July and hasn't shown much in terms of fantasy, there's little reason to think he's going to be much of a factor moving forward.

More News
Our Latest Stories