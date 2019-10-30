Senators' Scott Sabourin: Told to settle in
Sabourin has been told he can expect to href="https://ottawasun.com/sports/hockey/nhl/ottawa-senators/scott-sabourin-has-been-told-he-can-find-a-place-to-stay">stay in Ottawa.
Sabourin isn't much of a fantasy producer, but the Senators love the work that he's done on defense to this point. Unless your league rewards PIMs, he doesn't have much to offer fantasy owners, as he appears to be the kind of player who's much more valuable to his real team than fantasy owners.
