Sabourin (illness) is ruled out of Monday's game against the Sabres, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.

The 27-year-old was expected to return to the lineup Monday after missing 25 games due to a concussion, but he'll need to wait until after the holiday break after falling ill. Sabourin will aim to get healthy for a matchup against the Devils on Dec. 29.

