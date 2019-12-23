Senators' Scott Sabourin: Unable to return yet
Sabourin (illness) is ruled out of Monday's game against the Sabres, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.
The 27-year-old was expected to return to the lineup Monday after missing 25 games due to a concussion, but he'll need to wait until after the holiday break after falling ill. Sabourin will aim to get healthy for a matchup against the Devils on Dec. 29.
